Since the end of last year, Evo Morales has added to his many titles that of president of a soccer team. The cocaleros union that he directs almost 40 years ago bought the Palmaflor del Trópico club, from the country’s first division, and appointed him as its president. After his departure from the Government and his exile in 2019, Morales has returned to the central region of Bolivia, where he began his career as sports secretary for his union, and from where he fights to return to preside over the country. “His plan A for him is to become president of Bolivia again, but his plan B is to be president of the Bolivian Football Federation… maybe it’s the other way around,” is a joke that is repeated in national soccer circles.

But soccer, like the organization of social movements in the region and the production of fish, are not substitutes, but expressions of his great passion for power. Since he returned from exile that ended in Argentina in November 2020, Evo Morales has taken advantage of every opportunity to project his image and thus fulfill his plan A: to be president of Bolivia once again. An irrepressible desire that has already divided the country in the past and that is now opening cracks in his own party, the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

The ruling party has already divided into two factions: that of Morales supporters, who have control of the party apparatus in the country and of the pro-government majority in Parliament, and that of those loyal to the president, Luis Arce, the former minister of Morales’ Economy that the former president himself endorsed as a candidate in October 2020. These call themselves “renovators” of the party that ruled Bolivia for almost 14 years under Morales, which now considers them the “internal right” that snatched the Government from the hands of its true owner, the party.

Evo Morales has always loved sports and, especially, soccer. During his three terms as president of the country, he devoted time and “money out of his pocket” to promoting women’s youth soccer in the Chapare, the coca-growing region where he lived from 1980 until he became a congressman in 1997, and to which he has today returned. He was also widely criticized for building grass courts in hundreds of towns across the country, with the aim of “getting young people off drugs.” The opposition believed that this was squandering the gas boom on easy works that made it popular, but did not solve the real problems in rural areas.

Morales is now focused on the fight against Luis Arce, but he has not put aside that passion: a few months ago he sought out the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, to try to include Bolivia at the last minute in the candidacy of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile to organize the 2030 World Cup. And now, he runs a club in the first division of football in his country.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Like everything in which Morales is involved, the purchase of Atlético Palmaflor, a club that had just risen in 2019, has been controversial. It was speculated that it had cost two million dollars, but the former president denied it. “It was a completely free process,” he told the media. The equipment belonged to mining businessmen and was local to the city of Quillacollo, in Cochabamba. Now it is from Villa Tunari, another city in the tropical part of the same region, where cocales grow.

“In professional soccer, the franchise system has begun to be seen; teams are bought and sold that, since they lack fans, can be taken from one place to another”, explains sports journalist Ricardo Bajo. Atlético Palmaflor is now called Palmaflor del Trópico and has another completely blue uniform – the same as the MAS color – with which it recently played two friendlies with the Argentines Boca Juniors and Independiente in Buenos Aires. “Everything that happens with this team is eccentric, for example those friendlies,” says Bajo. “It seems that we return to what happened before 1977, the date on which the modern championship was created,” he conjectures. “Back then there were a lot of teams from neighborhood organizations and unions, and they were also very peculiar.” Morales, who attends almost all the games, appointed Argentine Claudio Daniel Brizuela as coach of Palmaflor del Trópico.

The former president denied that he had money to pay for the team’s expenses. He assured the local press that he only has his former president’s pension and that he travels in borrowed cars and planes, which drew further criticism when it became known that the government of Venezuela was the one who provided them. Palmaflor will remain, he affirmed, with the “unity and organization” of the cocaleros. Today it is the third best placed team in the championship.

The Chapare has progressed during the three Morales administrations. In addition to coca, its inhabitants produce rice, fruit and a variety of pacú fish called tambaquí. One of these small producers is Evo Morales himself, who personally participates in planting and harvesting fish, always followed by the local radio-television station. In the videos, he is seen doing physical work, but it is also observed that the logistics and most of the work is in charge of his neighbors, his followers and the employees of the “chacos” that he owns in the area.

Palmaflor is already receiving the onslaught of political animosity against its president. On March 13, he beat Blooming on his home court, 3-2, in the longest game in living memory. It lasted 132 minutes, 42 minutes longer than normal. This extraordinary additional time was attributed to tropical rain and the not very skillful use of VAR, which is a novelty in Bolivian football. Blooming fans denounced that the referees prolonged the match due to pressure from the cocalera fans, until the local team won. Morales also complained about the “suspicious” arbitration conduct and the judges were suspended, pending an investigation. This is relevant because a part of the Bolivian citizenry believes that the former president committed fraud in the 2019 elections, and that this was the reason why a civic movement removed him from power.

Now, in addition to battling on the courts, Morales faces the biggest self-imposed challenge of his political career. His reconciliation with Arce is unlikely and the latter, having the mechanisms of power, can take a good part of the MAS with him. Morales, according to polls, has the support of the majority of rural residents, but his urban support has weakened considerably. Morales has become very active on social networks like TikTok, where he shares videos about his return to his old life in the countryside, but those images fishing in waist-deep water no longer generate adherence as before.

The former president, however, has confidence. On March 27, in an act for the 28th anniversary of MAS, he celebrated the rain as a “blessing” that anticipates victory in 2025. There are two years to go before the presidential elections.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.