Tanks and Army troops were deployed in front of the Bolivian government headquarters. President Luis Alberto Arce assured that these are “irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army.”

According to the criteria of

A tank knocked down the doors of the Bolivian Executive headquarters and entered, after The general commander of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zuñiga, threatened to take the seat of Government and change the cabinet.

“The Armed Forces intend to restructure democracy. Let it be a true democracy, not of a few, not of some owners who have already been running the country for 30 or 40 years”said the commander general.

Military in the vicinity of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia. Photo:EFE Share

In parallel, Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia between 2006 and 2019, said that the military actions correspond to a coup d’état.

“The Coup d’état is brewing. At this moment, personnel from the Armed Forces and tanks are deployed in Plaza Murillo,” Morales said in a social media message.

I also send a message to the citizens: “I ask the people with a democratic vocation to defend the Homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people.”

The Coup d’état is brewing.

At this time, personnel from the Armed Forces and tanks are deployed in Plaza Murillo. They called an emergency meeting at the Army General Staff in Miraflores at 3:00 pm in combat uniforms. Call us to the movements… pic.twitter.com/87V8WAtRO7 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 26, 2024

Morales urged his followers to an “indefinite general strike and road blockade.”

“We will not allow the Armed Forces to violate democracy and intimidate the people”he sentenced.

Message from former president Evo Morales in response to attempted coup d’état in Bolivia. Photo:X: @evoespueblo Share

President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, also called for mobilizations

“Today the country once again faces interests so that democracy in Bolivia is truncated,” said President Luis Arce.alongside his ministers in a brief speech for national television.

Military troops in armored vehicles fire tear gas at people outside the Palacio Quemado in Plaza Murillo in La Paz. Photo:AFP Share

Furthermore, he urged mobilizations “against the coup d’état and in favor of democracy”: “We cannot allow once again coup attempts to take Bolivian lives.”

“We want to urge everyone to defend democracy and here we are firm in Casa Grande, with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations. We salute the social organizations and cordially invite them to once again show the path of democracy to the Bolivian people,” he said.

“The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup d’état”

Luis Arce Catacora with his ministers. pic.twitter.com/h7aKGIs5ox — Juan Manuel Karg (@jmkarg) June 26, 2024

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE