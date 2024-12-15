The former president of Bolivia responds to the extradition by saying that “any investigation, due to sovereignty, must take place in national territory”
The former head of the Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FELCN) of Bolivia, Maximiliano Dávilawas transferred from the San Pedro prison, in La Paz (Bolivia), to the United States this week. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) accuses him of converting…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Evo #Morales #antidrug #chief #extradited #drug #trafficking #weapons
Leave a Reply