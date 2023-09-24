The former Bolivian president confirmed that he will once again opt for the head of state of his country in 2025. The decision comes at a time of fracture within the Movement towards Socialism that confronts the ruling party between the sector of the current president Luis Arce and Evo Morales.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, confirmed this September 24 his candidacy for the presidency in the 2025 elections. An important announcement that brings the leader of the ruling party Movement towards Socialism (MAS) back to the political front line.

Morales stepped aside after the election of his former Economy Minister Luis Arce in the 2020 elections. However, internal divisions within the MAS have pitted the two political leaders against each other and have caused the former president to choose for presenting a candidacy that competes with Arce’s because they have “forced” him.

“They have convinced me that I am going to be a candidate, they have forced me, of course the people want to, but they are forcing me, both against Evo, the right, the Government, the empire,” Morales said in his program on local radio Kawsachun Coca.

This intention to “battle”, as he confirmed in his radio program, comes after months of confrontations in which Morales and his co-partisans have faced accusations of drug trafficking from the conservative opposition and the figures closest to the Government of Luis Arce. , a situation that has divided his party.

During the announcement, the former president was once again very critical of the performance of his successor as head of the Government for “not having fulfilled any of the 13 points agreed upon for the bicentennial agenda.” Bolivia will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its independence in 2025, the same year in which Evo will try to opt for a fifth non-consecutive election.

News in development…