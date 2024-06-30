Former Bolivian president and leader of the ruling party, Evo Morales (2006-2019) said he is still “confused” by the military uprising of the dismissed military chief Juan José Zuñiga against the Government of Luis Arcebecause in his opinion it was a “self-coup.”

According to the criteria of

Morales stated that “Lucho (Arce) deceived the Bolivian people and the entire world with this coup or self-coup,” during his Sunday program on Radio Kawsachún Coca, this Sunday, June 30.

The leader of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) said that he has doubts about the military action that the Government called “an attempted coup d’état,” and that The call that President Arce made on Wednesday during the military uprising “was a lie of solidarity.”

President of Bolivia, Luis Arce; former commander of the Bolivian army, Juan José Zúñiga, and the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales. Photo:EFE Share

“There are several details here. Initially, until Wednesday night, and even on Thursday morning, I thought it was a coup, but now I’m confused. It looks like a self-coup,” said the coca grower leader.

Morales stressed that Luis Arce “lied and deceived with this self-coup,” and assured that the now imprisoned Zuñiga “will be released in six months.”

During the program, the former president questioned the way in which the uprising was carried out and the reaction of the Arce government, even days ago Morales assured that he “was the target” of Zuñiga’s military operation.

He also said that he suspects that the military mobilization “was planned” by the president, to gain prestige and then “victimize himself with crocodile tears.”

Military personnel with tanks are present in front of the Bolivian government headquarters. Photo:EFE Share

The 26th of June, Zuñiga arrived with tanks and armed men to the headquarters of the Bolivian Executive in the city of La Pazthere he said that he wanted to “change the Government Cabinet” and “reestablish” democracy, after a few hours of tension he retreated to be later captured.

On Saturday, a judge sent him to preventive detention for six months for the “coup attempt.”

The struggle between Arce and Morales

President Luis Arce deceived and lied to the Bolivian people and the world. It is unfortunate that a topic as sensitive as reporting a coup is used. Faced with this reality, I must apologize to the international community for the alarm generated and thank them for their solidarity with… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 30, 2024

The day before in an interview with EFE, Arce said that the differences with Evo Morales are clear, and that the former president and his followers want to take over the MAS party for their political and personal interests.

Arce also added that he never had a close relationship with Zuñiga and that “someone whispered” to the former military chief to make him believe that “he could be president.”.

Arce and Morales have been estranged since late 2021 and their differences deepened last year due to the holding of a national party congress in which, in the absence of the president and his loyal sectors, the former president was ratified as leader of the MAS and named “sole candidate” for the 2025 elections.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce. Photo:EFE Share

The struggle within the ruling party increased after the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) decided to annul that congress and order that a new one be convened by consensus. Something that both factions have not agreed on either.

Morales ended by stating: “I want to take the opportunity to tell the whole world (…) even apologize, unfortunately Lucho (Arce) lied and deceived the Bolivian people with this kind of coup or self-coup.”

EFE