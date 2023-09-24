Election is scheduled for 2025; Former president said he will enter the race due to attacks made by the current government

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales, 63 years old, said this Sunday (September 24, 2023) that he will be a candidate for President in 2025. “I will give everything I can. We still have strength. Let’s face it with truth, dignity and honesty”wrote in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Morales spent 13 years in power during 3 terms, until he resigned in 2019 after suspicions of fraud in the elections. He tried for re-election in the same year, but failed and went into exile in Mexico.

The Bolivian said that the decision to be elected is explained by the attacks he has received from the current government. “We decided to accept the requests of our activists and of so many sisters and brothers who participate in rallies across the country to be a candidate for President”he declared.

The current president of the country is Luis Arce, 59 years old. He was Morales’ minister for 10 years. Both are affiliated with MAS (Movement to Socialism). The candidacy intention shows an internal rupture. The party needs to choose who of the two will run for the Bolivian Executive. The party will hold its National Congress from October 3rd to 5th, where possible discussions on the presidential dispute can be discussed.

Morales and Arce’s ministers maintain constant attacks on each other. When announcing his intention to run, the former president named the ministries of the Presidency and Government. He said that the objective of the current administration is to hand over Bolivia to the United States. On another occasion, he also accused Arce’s team of corruption.

A presidential term in Bolivia lasts 5 years. There are doubts whether Morales can come to power again, as legislation determines that re-election can only occur continuously. So far, no other politician has announced their intention to run for office.