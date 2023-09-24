Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia, during a meeting of the Puebla Group in Buenos Aires, on March 21. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

Evo Morales, three times former president of Bolivia, made official his desire to be a candidate in the 2025 elections, in the midst of the tough battle he is waging with President Luis Arce for the leadership of the Bolivian left. “Compelled by the Government’s attacks, its plan to ban the MAS-IPSP [Movimiento al Socialismo – Instrumento por la Soberanía de los Pueblos] and defenestrate us with political processes, even physically eliminating us, we have decided to accept the requests of our militancy,” he justified. His announcement precedes in a few days the holding of the MAS congress, which will only be attended by Morales’ followers, while Arce’s unconditional supporters are preparing their own meeting.

In a subsequent statement on Kawsachun Coca radio, the station of the coca growers unions that Morales has presided over for more than 30 years and that make up his most loyal stronghold, the former president identified himself with the Aymara leader Túpac Katari, who was dismembered for his rebellion. against the Spanish Crown in 1781. He compared the “Government, the empire, the right, the media” with the four horses that pulled the rebel’s limbs until they destroyed him. And he insisted: “They are obligated to me. So much against Evo; everyone against Evo.”

The announcement did not surprise Bolivians, who had seen in recent months the former president struggling valiantly not to lose control of his party with the implicit objective of using it to try to return to power. The first obstacle that he must overcome on this occasion, which if it materializes will be his seventh application for this high position, is the opposition he has within his party, shaken by a “renewal” movement that is linked to the Government of Luis Arce. and vice president David Choquehuanca. This movement has managed to attract important groups of leaders of the party structure loyal to Morales, who will not join what is anticipated as the proclamation without discussion of this in the party congress that will be held on October 3 in Llauca Ñ, a coca growing town. The “evistas” fear that, in addition to organizing a parallel congress, which is taken for granted, their rivals will take advantage of the power they currently possess to take away their acronym, to legally disqualify the candidacy of their leader and to damage their reputation. In his publication, the former president assures that he knows “the plan they have. If they are not going to be able to stop the Ordinary Congress of Llauca Ñ and disqualify us, they are going to use a woman to attack us, just as the right did.” In 2016, Morales had to admit that he had had a romantic relationship with the manager of a Chinese company that was a contractor for his Government, after the birth certificate of the couple’s alleged son was revealed. Later, it was discovered that the child did not exist and that Morales had been scammed by the woman because she had recognized a son without knowing him, based solely on a falsified report from a clinic. In 2019, while he was in exile in Argentina, the country’s interim government tried to involve him in an alleged case of statutory rape (relationship with a minor). The accusation was unsuccessful.

In the days before Morales’ announcement, there was a debate about the need to suspend the ruling that the Constitutional Court approved in 2017 and that recognizes reelection as a “human right,” which was subsequently rejected by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. , whose rulings are binding on the country. If this sentence were reversed, Morales’ followers fear that an attempt would be made to legally prohibit a new re-election of their leader. For this, the Constitutional Court should interpret in a way contrary to the former president the clause of the Constitution that indicates that presidents “can be re-elected continuously only once.” Although the expression “continuously” is clear enough, the opposition faction of the MAS does not rule out attempting to interdict Morales in this way and have threatened that, in that case, they will “set the country on fire.”

Because of these struggles, the judicial elections that were to be held this year have become strategic for the contenders. The “evistas”, in alliance with the “traditional” opposition of the center and right, have tried by all means, including a hunger strike of deputies, to have the elections called as soon as possible, with the purpose of removing from their placed on the current magistrates, who consider them “sold out” to the ruling party. At the same time, the government faction of the MAS has successfully managed to delay the matter, with the help of judicial institutions, which have cornered Parliament with legal appeals against the law calling for elections. Now that Evo Morales is formally a candidate, it will be possible to know whether his and his followers’ apprehensions about the adverse behavior of the courts will be confirmed or not.

