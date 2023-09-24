Former socialist president Evo Morales announced this Sunday (24) his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections in Bolivia. The announcement comes amid division within the ruling party, the Movement to Socialism (MAS).

“They convinced me that I was going to be a candidate, they forced me. Of course people want it, but they are forcing me. So many against Evo: the right, the government, the empire…”, said Morales, who led the country between 2006 and 2019, on his program on the local radio station “Kawsachun Coca”.

The MAS leader added that he is the target of a “dirty campaign”, since the opposition often calls him a “drug trafficker”, and the current government, of President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca, appoints him “king of cocaine”.

“We will not give up and we will be in this tough democratic battle. Now, to build proposals, I have a meeting with businesspeople. I welcome the proposals that arrive, we must build the post-bicentenary agenda”, declared Morales.

The former president also criticized Arce, who was Minister of Economy during his government, stating that the president did not advance “absolutely anything” in the agenda that had been defined, carried out with 13 pillars aimed at the country’s bicentenary.

Morales went so far as to say that Arce’s government has a plan to “defend him with political processes” and that they want to “eliminate” him physically.

Morales’ announcement comes just days before the MAS national congress, which will take place between October 3 and 5 in the tropics of Cochabamba, one of his political strongholds, which has also been the focus of dispute between members of the ruling party.

Arce’s allies, called “arcists”, tried to move the congress to the city of El Alto, adjacent to La Paz, with the aim of renewing the party’s leadership, starting with Morales himself.

The so-called “evistas” have warned that the MAS meeting will define the expulsion of Arce and Choquehuanca, whom they describe as “traitors”.

The MAS leadership, close to Morales, accused the Arce government this Saturday (23) of putting pressure on the Supreme Electoral Court through some leaders to try to invalidate the party congress.

Internal disputes in the socialist party began at the end of 2022 with criticism of government management and accusations of corruption against some ministers, while different sectors of the MAS separately proclaimed the candidacies of Arce and Morales for the 2025 elections.