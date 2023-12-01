EVO Japan 2024: lineup of games for competitions revealed

E-Sports Evolution has revealed the lineup of games that will be present for the competitionsEVO Japan 2024. The new edition of the event will be held from 27 to 29 April 2024 at the Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, and the titles of which we will be able to see tournaments will be seven.

These are:

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

STREET FIGHTER III: 3rd Strike – Fight for the Future

STREET FIGHTER VI

TEKKEN 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

We just have to wait for further information about it

Source: E-Sports Evolution Street Gematsu