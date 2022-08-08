L’EVO has successfully returned with a live setting this year, but it seems the surprises don’t stop there. Also EVO Japan he is ready to return with an event in attendance and will look to do so next year.

“The Evolution Championship Series (EVO), one of the most innovative and legendary gaming events, concluded its finals in Las Vegas surprising thousands of fans attending the finals with the news that Evo Japan will return to Tokyo from March 31 to April 2, 2023. Tokyo Big Sight will host historic fighting tournaments, including Guilty Gear -Strive-, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and TEKKEN 7. More games and events will be announced in the coming months, along with details on the ‘event“reads the message published by the organizers.

Tokyo Big Sight is one of Japan’s largest convention centers, located in Tokyo’s Ariake Minami district. The exhibition halls are huge which means there will be ample space to play any fighting game that will be featured.

Evo Japan returns. Join the global fighting game community in Tokyo March 31-April 2, 2023. Find out more below.https://t.co/4p6NQhuAwa pic.twitter.com/eu34EYLKEu – EVO (@EVO) August 8, 2022



EVO Japan has been suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a live event has been announced for 2023, its status is not entirely certain. Japan has been a much tougher country on the pandemic and will not hesitate to block parts of the country in the past if the number of infections spiraled out of control.

