The organization ofEvolution Championship Series announced that the new edition ofEVOfamous fighting tournament, will be held in Japan between March 31 and April 2, 2023. The tournament will take place at the convention center Tokyo Big Sightlocated in the capital, and will involve numerous successful titles, including: GUILTY GEAR STRIVE, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, STREET FIGHTER V: Champion Edition, and TEKKEN 7.

It was four years since the EVO was not seen in the Land of the Rising Sun, marking with this announcement a welcome return to the origins, since Japan is the place of origin of the most famous competitive fighting games.

Any other titles participating in the event will be announced later. We report below a short teaser published by Evolution Championship Series.

Source: Evolution Championship Series Street Gematsu