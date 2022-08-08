A short video shows us that the event will return to Tokyo from March 31 to April 2.

It’s a good day for fans of the fighting genre. This weekend EVO 2022 was held in the United States, with several competitions from some of the main references in the genre, but we have also learned that EVO Japan will return in 2023 thanks to a video presentation.

The event will be held in the city of Tokyo during the first half of next year, specifically from March 31 to April 2. It will take place at Tokyo Big Sight and four titles have already been confirmed to have official tournaments: Guilty Gear -Strive-, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7.

At the moment there are only four confirmed gamesFrom the organization they assure us that we will know more games and activities during the next months, as well as details of when the record will be available. “Japan is the birthplace of competitive fighting games and we look forward to opening the doors to Tokyo Big Sight next spring to continue celebrating its legacy with gamers and fans around the world,” said General Manager Rick Thiher. of EVO.

While we wait for EVO Japan 2023, this edition of the EVO held in Las Vegas has left us with novelties of several games of the genresuch as the announcement of two new Street Fighter 6 fighters or the new generation versions that Dragon Ball FighterZ will have, in addition to the confirmation that there is a new Fatal Fury in development by SNK.

