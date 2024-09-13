DR expands the range of models of the Evo brand with the introduction of the Age 6, Age 8 and Evo Spacethus enriching the existing offer, which includes the models Age 3, Age 5 and Age 7The Evo 6 and the Evo Spazio are equipped with an engine 1.5 turbo 177 HPcombined with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, also available in a bi-fuel petrol/LPG. The Age 8instead, is offered with two turbo petrol engines: a 1.6 185 HP and a 2.0 238 HPboth equipped with 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

DR Evo 6 and Evo Spazio, features

THE’Age 6 It is characterised by its sporty design with an imposing front, light clusters with DRL, separate headlights, and a big grillein addition to the 20″ alloy wheels that add elegance.

DR Evo 6 SUV

The interiors are cared for with a single 20.5″ display which integrates the instrument panel and the infotainment system. The Evo Spacea 4.8-metre long 7-seater MPV, boasts a sporty design and offers a wide view thanks to the panoramic rooftransforming the interior into a travelling living room.

Evo 6 SUV Evo 6 SUV on the road Evo 6 SUV on the road Evo 6 SUV rear 3/4 Evo Space MPV Evo Rear Space 3/4 DR Evo 6 and Evo Space

Both models are equipped with an engine 1.5 turbo 177 HPmated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and are equipped with suspension front McPherson And multilink rear for superior driving comfort.

DR Evo 8, features

There Age 8 It is a 4.70-metre SUV, the top model of the Evo range, even surpassing the Evo 7. Available with turbo petrol engines 1.6 with 185 HP and 2.0 with 238 HP, it is equipped with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission and includes an infotainment system with a 14.6″ HD screen.

Price, how much do the DR Evo 6, Evo 8 and Evo Spazio cost

There Age 6 is available starting from 29.900 euroswith all the optional extras included in the petrol version, and will also be offered in a petrol/LPG Thermohybrid version. Age 8 starts from 32.900 euros in the 1.6 turbo petrol version. The Evo Spacewith a price of 30.900 eurosit is also fully optional in the petrol version and available in the petrol/LPG Thermohybrid version.

DR Evo Space MPV

All models of the Evo brand are the result of the collaboration between the research and development centre of DR Automobiles Groupe in Italy and that of the Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng in China.

Photo DR Evo 6 and Evo Spazio

