DR for the Spanish market expands the range of models of the Evo brand with the Age 6 and the Evo Spacethus enriching the existing offer, which includes the models Age 3, Age 5 And Age 7. Both models are equipped with an engine 1.5 turbo 177 HPcombined with a 7-speed DCT gearbox and also available in a bi-fuel petrol/LPG. In Italy these two models should be offered by DR with the brand Tiger.

DR Evo 6 and Evo Spazio, features

L’Age 6 It is characterised by its sporty design with an imposing front, light clusters with DRL, separate headlights, and a big grillein addition to the 20″ alloy wheels that add elegance.

DR Evo 6 SUV

The interiors are cared for with a single 20.5″ display which integrates the instrument panel and the infotainment system. The Evo Spacea 4.8-metre long 7-seater MPV, boasts a sporty design and offers a wide view thanks to the panoramic rooftransforming the interior into a travelling living room.

Both models are equipped with an engine 1.5 turbo 177 HPmated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and are equipped with suspension front McPherson And multilink rear for superior driving comfort.

Price, how much do the DR Evo 6 and Evo Spazio cost

The Evo 6 is available from 29.900 euroswith all the options included in the petrol version, and will also have a version Thermohybrid petrol/LPG. The Evo Spazio, with a price of 30.900 eurosit is also fully optional in the petrol version and available in the petrol/LPG Thermohybrid version.

DR Evo Space MPV

Both models are the result of collaboration between the research and development centre of DR Automobiles Groupe in Italy and that of the Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng in China.

