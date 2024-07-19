EVO 2024 will take place from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, 2024. Major tournaments are planned for eight fighting game video games, which are among the most popular at the moment.

These are the cases of Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Mortal Kombat 1, Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes and The King of Fighters XVBut the classic will also come into play Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

EVO 2024’s main title competitions are held in double-elimination brackets, with the top six players pitted against each other at the end. The finals of each tournament take place on Sunday.

The action of each competition can be followed through seven Twitch channels. The following image shows the days and times when the fights will take place, so you don’t miss any of the action:

In addition to the meetings between players, there will be a series of panels and video game presentations, which are as follows:

10 am – Panel of HUNTER x HUNTER NEN x IMPACT

11 am – Exhibition Tournament HUNTER x HUNTER NEN x IMPACT

1 pm – Live Rival Reactions with Justin Wong & Yipes

1:30 pm – Capcom Panel

2:30 pm – Panel of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising from Cygames

3 pm – Sajam Slam: Beat a Pro

4 pm – EVO Special Panel TEKKEN 8 X Chipotle

4:30 pm – Cannon Awards

4:45 pm – FGC Feud with JMCrofts

5:30 pm – Panel The Art of Guilty Gear -Strive-

6:15 pm – Rivals Panel 2

6:30 pm – Seth Killian Interview with SonicFox

7 pm – SNK Developer Panel FATAL FURY: CotW & KOF XV

8 pm – Exhibition Tournament FATAL FURY: CotW

All times are Pacific Time, so if you’re watching from Mexico City you’ll need to add an hour; in other regions you’ll need to adjust accordingly. The Twitch channels and times to watch the EVO 2024 secondary competitions are as follows:

Friday, July 19 – EVO 2024

Transmission in ten/O:

10 am – Guilty Gear +R Groups

2 pm – Guilty Gear +R Top 6

4 pm – Capcom vs. SNK 2 Top 4

6 pm – Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Top 8

Streaming on FunkyP:

10 am – Melty Blood: Type Lumina Groups

2 pm – Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 16

4 pm – Ultra Street Fighter IV Groups

6 pm – Ultra Street Fighter IV Top 6

Saturday, July 20 – EVO 2024

Broadcast on teamsp00ky:

10 am – Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 6

12 pm – BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Top 6

2 pm – Killer Instinct Top 16

4 pm – Killer Instinct Top 6

Transmission in ten/O:

10 am – Guilty Gear Xrd Groups

2 pm – Guilty Gear Xrd Top 24

4 pm – Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Groups

6 pm – Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Top 24

8 pm – Samurai Shodown Top 24

Streaming on FunkyP:

10 am – Soulcalibur VI Groups

2 pm – Soulcalibur VI Top 24

4 pm – Dragon Ball FighterZ Groups

6 pm – Blazblue Central Fiction Top 24

8 pm – Vampire Savior Top 6

Reversal Transmission:

6 pm – Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 24

8 pm – Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 6

Sunday, July 21 – EVO 2024

Broadcast on teamsp00ky:

10 am – Guilty Gear Xrd Top 6

12 pm – Blazblue Central Fiction Top 6

2 pm – Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Top 6

Transmission in ten/O:

10 am – Street Fighter V Groups

2 pm – Street Fighter V Top 6

Streaming on FunkyP:

10 am – Street Fighter 2 Super Turbo Groups

2 pm – Street Fighter 2 Super Turbo Top 6

Broadcast on MajinObama:

10 am – Soulcalibur VI Top 6

12 pm – Samurai Shodown Top 6

2 pm – DNF Duel Top 6

Broadcast on bgcallisto:

10 am – Skullgirls Groups

2 pm – Skullgirls Top 6

Apart from EVO 2024 we have more esports information at TierraGamer.