L'Evolution Championship Series announced the lineup of titles that will make up theEVO 2024the upcoming fighting game tournament from 19 to 21 July in Las Vegas, at the West Hall of the Convention Center.

Among these we find the brand new TEKKEN 8 and the equally recent GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus: Rising (debut at EVO)

(debut at EVO) GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- (third presence at EVO)

(third presence at EVO) THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (third presence at EVO)

(third presence at EVO) Mortal Kombat 1 (debut at EVO)

(debut at EVO) STREET FIGHTER III: 3rd Strike — Fight for the Future (seventh presence at EVO)

(seventh presence at EVO) STREET FIGHTER 6 (second presence at EVO)

(second presence at EVO) TEKKEN 8 (debut at EVO)

(debut at EVO) UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (debut at EVO)

You can register for the tournament on official site of the event.

Source: EVO Street Gematsu