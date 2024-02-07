EVO 2024the new edition of the major tournament dedicated to fighting gameswill be held as per tradition during the summer, and the organizers have recently announced the list of games who will be present at the tournament, including news and great returns.

EVO 2024 will be held July 19-21, 2024 at a new location: the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, USA, and will reportedly be thelarger edition ever, with the presence of eight games on the main stage, but also various other events as well as probable presentations and announcements.

As we know, he is behind the entire organization now Sony PlayStation, which acquired the brand and now controls the event with its own patronage, which also explains the prevailing presence of PS5 as the reference platform.