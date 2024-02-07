EVO 2024the new edition of the major tournament dedicated to fighting gameswill be held as per tradition during the summer, and the organizers have recently announced the list of games who will be present at the tournament, including news and great returns.
EVO 2024 will be held July 19-21, 2024 at a new location: the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, USA, and will reportedly be thelarger edition ever, with the presence of eight games on the main stage, but also various other events as well as probable presentations and announcements.
As we know, he is behind the entire organization now Sony PlayStation, which acquired the brand and now controls the event with its own patronage, which also explains the prevailing presence of PS5 as the reference platform.
The games featured, including debuts and returns
As for the games present, this is the list of fighting games on which the contenders will compete this year:
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) – PS5
- Tekken 8 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – PS5
- Mortal Kombat 1 (WB Games) – PS5
- Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc Systems Works) – PS5
- King of Fighters XV (SNK) – PS5
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Cygames, Inc.) – PS5
- Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] (French Bread) – PS5
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (Capcom) – Arcade
Various commemorative events are also planned, including one dedicated to the famous EVO Moment 37 and essentially the largest BYOC (Bring Your Own Controller) multiplayer event in the history of EVO. Before this edition, EVO Japan will be held from 27 to 29 April 2024.
