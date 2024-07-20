SNK announced at EVO 2024 that it is bringing back SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOSknown in abbreviated form as SVC ChaosThis game is now available as a digital download for PC via Steam as of July 20, 2024.

It will then be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and GOG.com on July 22 of this year, giving even more players the chance to enjoy this true fantasy crossover.

In SVC Chaos SNK and Capcom characters measure their strength. In the case of the first company, most of the fighters come from the king of Fightersand the second of Street Fighter.

This port features new tournament modes as well as implemented netcode rollback. It also has a new hitbox viewer included, as well as a gallery mode. That rounds out an already great title.

Fountain: SNK.

Those who acquire SVC Chaos will enjoy a cast of 36 fighters, including Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Mars People, and SNK’s Athena. On the Capcom side, there are Ryu, Chun-Li, Demitri, Zero, Red Arremer, and more.

In addition to the netcode rollback there are now online lobbies for up to nine players as well as the option to choose single-elimination, double-elimination or free-for-all tournament formats, which is great.

SNK, in addition to announcing SVC Chaosrevealed another fighter for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolvesand it’s none other than Kevin Rian, SWAT officer and South Town sentry.

Fountain: SNK.

The trailer that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate its movements. The game will be released in early 2025 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Fountain: SNK.

The company also revealed, with another video, that Vice and Mature, Rugal Bernstein’s secretaries, will arrive The King of Fighters XV in December 2024. They also received their respective advances.

The company also revealed, with another video, that Vice and Mature, Rugal Bernstein's secretaries, will arrive The King of Fighters XV in December 2024. They also received their respective advances.