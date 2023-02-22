L’Evolution Championship Seriesbetter known as EVOannounced the lineup of fighting games that will take part in the tournament EVO 2023which will take place from 4 to 6 August at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The only new entry on the list is STREET FIGHTER 6while the others are all returning from previous editions.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ (second time at EVO)

(second time at EVO) GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- (second time at EVO)

(second time at EVO) THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (second time at EVO)

(second time at EVO) MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (second time at EVO)

(second time at EVO) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (third time at EVO)

(third time at EVO) STREET FIGHTER 6 (new entry)

(new entry) TEKKEN 7 (seventh time at EVO)

(seventh time at EVO) Ultimate MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 3 (seventh time at EVO)

As for the competitors, the finalists also go from 8 to 6. Each game will have a $25,000 prize up for grabs, finally cygames will hold a special pre-release tournament by GRANBLUE FANTASY: Versus Risingdetails of which will be provided later.

Source: EVO Street Gematsu