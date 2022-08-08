At EVO 2022, in addition to the challenges of the best talents in the esports fighting scene, announcements and trailers of all kinds also arrived. Here are the news.

EVO 2022 it took place over the weekend and, yes, as always it was an opportunity to see some of the best talents in the esports fighting scene at work. The winners at EVO are considered the world champions of their respective disciplines and this year has been filled with incredible moments in every single bracket.

EVO 2022: this year’s news –

But we’re not here to talk about the fighting, not yet. On the contrary, it’s time to talk about the ads. For years, the EVO has been the place to unveil and debut new fighting games and updates to existing ones, and this year the story hasn’t changed. Here are the five biggest announcements we saw at EVO 2022.

Tekken 8? –

The Tekken Finals were a spectacle and of course Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada was there to announce the future of Tekken. In addition to confirming the Tekken World Tour 2022 final leg, we also got an incredibly brief glimpse of a new 3D model for Kazuya. We can assume this is a teaser for Tekken 8 or perhaps a Tekken Tag Tournament 3. Be that as it may, we now know that there is a future for Tekken.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, netcode rollback –

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax released on PS4 and PC earlier this year, and now these versions of the game have been updated with netcode rollback, which will ensure smoother online matches than ever before. Unfortunately, the same will not happen for the Nintendo Switch version, which is really a shame.

Dragon Ball FighterZ next-gen –

Yes, another netcode rollback themed announcement, but this one is undoubtedly far more important. Netcode rollback is finally coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, along with native versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. These versions will receive the netcode rollback along with an update for the PC versions. Unfortunately, last generation consoles will be left out of the update, but there will be discounts for those interested in upgrading to the new consoles.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2 –

Fans of the Fatal Fury series are finally rewarded with a new iteration, more than two decades after the last installment of the franchise. Garou: Mark of the Wolves is about to receive a sequel, and will continue the story of Rock Howard after being raised by Terry Bogard. Visually speaking, he is likely to be similar to King of Fighter XV. Speaking of which, King of Fighters has also received some confirmations, such as the upcoming Samurai Shodown characters.

Kimberly and Juri in Street Fighter 6 –

We haven’t seen too many characters performing on Street Fighter 6 so far, so it’s nice to be able to get a glimpse ahead of time at beloved Juri and the unprecedented Kimberly. Juri has a new look, but she is true to her classic style of hers. Kimberly, on the other hand, exhibits excellent mobility, quick combos, and, yes, at least one grapple she can perform in the air. Incredible.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF