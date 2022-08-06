The EVO 2022 already started and SNK took the opportunity to make announcements about samurai showdown Y The King of Fighters XV (King of Fighters XV). As for the first of these fighting games, the company revealed that it will receive rollback netcode.

That is, it will have modifications to its online gameplay that will be beneficial to most players. All thanks to an implementation that more and more titles of the genre use.

In this way the confrontations through the Internet will be more fluid and with the least lag or delay possible. To add this feature SNK has the support of Code Mystics.

We Recommend: The King of Fighters: Dalin looks great in this Kula Diamond cosplay.

But it is not something that will be available this year. In fact, players will have to wait until spring 2023. It is best to be patient. It should be noted that the rollback netcode It will not be available for all platforms.

Font: SNK.

Those confirmed so far are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC; in the latter case through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The rollback netcode of samurai showdown announced in the EVO 2022 will be similar to the one handled in King of Fighters XV.

So those who have played The King of Fighters XV they have a good idea of ​​what to expect in terms of online gameplay. And regarding this title there were some interesting announcements.

When will crossplay come to KOF XV? The 2022 EVO brought the answer

In the EVO 2022 information emerged that SNK works in the cross play or crossplay for King of Fighters XV. It is currently only available between versions of PS4 Y PS5. But the idea is that it works in all of them and that will happen in 2023.

There is still no precise date but in that year that feature will be available. The company also made another announcement related to The King of Fighters XV and it’s from his DLC.

Font: SNK.

The next downloadable content for this title, which includes Orochi Yashirou, Orochi ShermiHey Orochi Christhe Team Awakened Orochi, it already has a date. It will be on August 8 that it will be available, so it only remains to wait a few days.

Returning to the subject of EVO 2022 It is to be imagined that while this series of competitions lasts there will be more announcements of SNK. So something interesting could appear today or tomorrow August 7.

In addition to SNK we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.