There was a time when when you played with friends with local multiplayer, you tried to hide your moves from the opponent in the case of fighting and football during penalties or even separate the screen with healthy cardboard to make it difficult to understand. where you were on the map. Good times.

Even at an important event like theEVOprofessionals have to run for cover somehow and this is what happened during a fight through Street Fighter V, where Reddit user kaworuscott managed to capture a very young participant but who obviously knows the old tricks of the trade, equipped of box that can cover hands and pads.

The Amazon box has also unleashed the users’ ironies, imagining how this expedient can be taken as an example for the largest gaming houses like Razer, designing special boxes, complete with LEDs and high-sounding names. This market is very strange: after all we have gaming bottles, why not create a branded box?

