It's called eVITA and is a wheelchair accessible electric van (eWAV) concept designed to meet the needs of those with disabilities. The architects of the project are Ian Callum, former head of design at Jaguar, and the Motability Operations organisation, whose CEO Andrew Miller explains: “The transition to electric won't work if it isn't accessible to everyone, and I'm really pleased to have developed the eVITA concept with Callum, who by placing accessibility and inclusion at the heart of his design has shown that this is possible.”

Characteristics

4,520 mm long, 1,908 mm wide and 1,600 mm high, the eVITA concept is built to allow people seated in wheelchairs to enter through the rear door, offering the necessary head space. The placement of the battery also ensures that the floor between the tailgate and the first row of seats is completely flat, to allow the wheelchair to move easily from the rear ramp through the interior and to be positioned as a driving seat close to other occupants .

Two charging ports

Two charging ports have also been provided (one on the side in the rear area and a front-mounted option) to give easy access in all conditions. The cab is equipped with two front and two rear sliding doors while at the rear the vehicle has a horizontally divided rear door – with the upper section acting as an extension of the roof to protect in case of rain – and is operated by a functional electric system .

“Today, electric vehicles do not offer the functionality and flexibility required by disabled users,” explains Callum. “With eVITA, form and function have been developed in parallel, resulting in a well-thought-out electric vehicle that is easy to use, practical and elegant.”