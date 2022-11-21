Evil West has received votes positive but not exciting by the international press, which evidently appreciated the new action developed by Flying Wild Hog only up to a certain point. Here are the ratings:

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

Well Played – 9

God is a Geek – 8.5

Wccftech – 8.2

Gaming Trend – 8

The Sixth Axis – 8

True Achievements – 8

Xbox Era – 7.5

Push Square – 7

Twinfinite – 7

IGN-7

GameWatcher – 7

NME-6

Pure Xbox – 6

As you may have read in our Evil West review, the game offers spectacular and fun combat, with a wide repertoire of moves, weapons and enemies, but it definitely loses out on all other fronts, including an obsolete technical sector.

Aspects that the various newspapers have not failed to point out, dividing in some cases between those who have evaluated the title more generously and those who have been a little more severe, without however ever falling below the threshold of sufficiency and indeed even granting some rather high marks .

In Evil West we take on the role of Jesse Rentier, a monster hunter belonging to an organization that protects the United States from the forces of evil, against the backdrop of a wild west that has never been so dark and disturbing.