Evil West it will see us face creatures of all sizes and dimensions, such as the huge and evil Gowrowprotagonist of the new trailer made by Flying Wild Hog for the game.

A few days from the gameplay with the cooperative mode, Evil West therefore returns to show itself and does so by shining the spotlight on the wide bestiary with which we will have the opportunity to discuss during the campaign.

In the case of the Gowrow we are faced with a kind of swamp monstera gigantic beast that emerges from the ground, covered with mud and roots, in an attempt to hit us with its long mole claws or throw boulders at us.

The speed with which this enemy enters and exits underground is surprising and could catch you off guard, so always pay attention to the signs that indicate his presence and try to move before his body overwhelms you.

Evil West will be available starting November 22, in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions. More details in our Evil West trial.