The developers of Evil West have revealed what it will be duration of the countryside of the game: the adventure will keep us busy between ten and fifteen hours, but there will still be other content to enrich the experience.

After the details on the resolution and framerate of the various console versions of Evil West, therefore, the information relating to the possible longevity of this interesting action shooter set in an alternative far west also arrives.

“The duration of the game will be between ten and fifteen hours for the main campaign, without considering additional features such as co-op and New Game +, our four difficulty levels, permanent death and the possibility of replaying missions “, said the authors.

You will recall that we tried Evil West a few months ago and were positively impressed by the spectacular action of the new Flying Wild Hog title.

If you can’t wait to face monsters and vampires at the command of a heavily armed cowboy, just wait until November 22nd, when Evil West makes its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.