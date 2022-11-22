Evil West it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer: the game is available starting today on PCs, PlayStations and Xboxesand prepares to involve us in a series of spectacular fights with monsters against the backdrop of the far west.

In our Evil West review we praised thegreat combat system of the title developed by Flying Wild Hog and the variety of enemies, although the level design, the story and the technical sector in general did not excite us.

The protagonist of the adventure is Jesse Rentier, a special agent of the Rentier Institute, founded by his father, who is responsible for protecting the United States from the attack of the creatures of the night, who are preparing to launch a violent offensive.

To prevent vampires, werewolves and zombies from taking over the world, we will have to face them using a large arsenal of devastating weapons and the powerful Rentier Glove: a device that allows you to channel electricity and discharge it onto your opponents.