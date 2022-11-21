IGN posted a video from gameplay with i first 15 minutes of the campaign Evil Westthe action developed by Flying Wild Hog and produced by Focus Home Entertainment that puts us in command of a monster hunter against the backdrop of the far west.

Greeted by the international press with positive but not enthusiastic votes, Evil West pays homage to God of War in terms of mechanics, thanks to a solid and fun combat system, which offers great variety both in terms of moves and weapons as well as enemies.

Unfortunately, the other aspects of the experience are not equally brilliant: from the very limited level design to the obsolete technical sector, it is clear that the development team could not have great resources to package their project.

There history of Evil West revolves around Jesse Rentier, a monster hunter in the service of an organization that is responsible for defending the United States from the attack of the creatures of the night, apparently intending to launch a violent offensive.