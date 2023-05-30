Val di Zoldo – The heartbreaking words of Leonardo Corazza’s mother, who passed away at the age of 21 after a long battle against cancer

Leonardo Corazza he didn’t make it, he died at the age of 21 after a long battle. Today everyone cries and remembers Leo, that’s how he was affectionately called by those who knew and loved him.

Val di Zoldo (Belluno) is distraught and the inhabitants cling to the grief of her family. That family that supported him and accompanied him throughout the journey he took after terrible diagnosis. Leonardo Corazza fought against a cancer, but he never abandoned life and his greatest passion: the mountains.

He was born “in the shelter”, where his mother took him since he was still in his belly. In the shelter he did i first steps and took root. Mom today remembers her strength, her determination, her frankness, not hiding and her great courage:

It had deep roots in this valley, to which it was tied as the roots of mountain pines are tied to the rock.

Last summer he ran a shelter with his brother and his dream was to one day have one of your own. He always returned to altitude, despite his conditions because he repeated that there was always work to do.

He did not hide the therapies and his illness. He returned to Belluno for the chemowhich had become for him only a break from his mountain, which would never allow him not to return.

When someone asked him how he was, he replied: ‘Not very well, I have cancer’. Leaving everyone breathless. He spent the winter season at the Pecol ski lifts. They knew about his situation and hired him without difficulty. They knew he would be absent often, but they privileged him. And for that I will be forever grateful. Because this support that was guaranteed to him was fundamental in ensuring his normalcy.

His mom later recalled how much Leo tried not to make his family suffer. He was brave and strong. The woman also stressed the importance of palliative care service, which saved him from the grueling hospitalizations. A service that has allowed your son to enjoy every moment, down to the last, outside the hospital and surrounded by the love of his loved ones.