With a distraught face, Maria slowly descends the stairs leading to the courtyard. She is disoriented. With a vacant gaze, she tries to sit down on the steps. As she does so, she covers her face with both hands. She cannot believe it. She has left behind her a life that suddenly comes back to face her, but with the distance that allows her to see herself. Jean Baudrillard would call it a return-image or “returning image”: its effect consists of coming back to us with a bang and putting before our eyes a perspective that, because of its proximity, we did not see. María is struck by the present consequences of the violence of the past not because she had repressed it and it has suddenly become manifest, but because she is aware of what she has experienced, where she has been and how it may have affected her: “That was the first time my mother realised what she had suffered and how lucky she was to be alive. And also how traumatised she was, even if she did not show it.”

