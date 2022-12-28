RaHDit hackers published the data of more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers of the “cybertroops”

Russian hackers from the RaHDit group (“Evil Russian Hackers”) published on the Nemesis portal the data of more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers of the cybertroops. This is reported in Telegramgrouping channel.

“We are moving on to the second stage. Meet the elite of the Ukrainian cybertroops – full-time personnel hackers, participants in regular interdepartmental CTF (“Capture the Flag”) competitions among 404 law enforcement agencies, ”the hackers said in a statement.

According to them, the published data belong to professional hackers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, representatives of the National Guard, educational institutions that train information defenders, and even the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Earlier, Russian hackers from the RaHDit group published data on thousands of Ukrainian IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA activists on the Nemesis portal. The hackers said they had prepared a series of lists revealing the personal details of “cyber-fascists and their security and military puppeteers.”