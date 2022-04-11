one piece has shown us the straw hat crew in all kinds of situations and with various outfits, but one of the most striking was when they imagined them as evil beings.

At a certain point in history, Kin’emon plans to use his devil fruit ability to pass off the allied forces as members of the Beast Piratesgiving them a stunning new look.

Of all the characters in one piece, Nami especially attracted attention with her outfit, and the cosplayer Mimschu he brought her to real life with his talent.

As you can see, the appearance of Nami It changes a lot with this cosplay, since in the lower part it has a white miniskirt that covers scarlet underwear.

This is adorned with a belt that gives the appearance of being made of metal, which gives it a more aggressive look.

The upper part is a bra with a golden ring in the middle, which matches the underwear, since it has some straps that are attached to it.

The hair color you show Nami in one piece prevails, but this cosplay adds a pair of black horns so we don’t forget it’s his evil version.

Although hardly appreciated, the cosplay of Mimschu She also has a plush-textured cape, complete with purple shoulder pads that make her look more imposing.

The cosplayer knew how to adapt this Nami outfit very well, as she has done with many others from the anime that you can see in your Instagram account.

One Piece will have a hiatus before chapter 1047

The next installment of one piece will not arrive on the originally agreed date, since they will take a week off, so we will see how the evolution of Luffy until April 25.

We know the wait will feel like forever, but the way things are going, we have a feeling it will be memorable.

What did you think of this bad Nami cosplay made by Mimschu? Tell us in the comments below and follow us on our social networks.