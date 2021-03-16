Evil Genius 2: World Domination, the Rebellion-developed sequel to Elixir Studios’ cult-classic management sim, finally comes to PC on 30th March – and in the run-up to release, Rebellion has shared early details of its post-launch content plans.

For those needing a quick refresher, the original Evil Genius released back in 2004 (its developer, Elixir Studios, was founded by former Lionhead and Bullfrog alumni Demis Hassabis), casting players as international supervillains intent on global domination.

In the broadest of terms, it’s a game of base building and minion management, giving players the tools needed to carve out an underground lair for their villainous machinations and defend it from do-gooders determined to thwart their evil schemes. There’s quite a lot more to it than that of course, and some of its nuances are detailed in Rebellion’s entertaining new trailer below.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Cinematic Trailer.

Of more interest to those already sold on Rebellion’s spruced-up, modernized sequel is news of the developer’s post-launch plans, which will include a mix of free and paid content.

So far, Rebellion has confirmed a campaign pack is on the way, featuring a new island lair, a new Force of Justice, and a new playable Genius (the base game contains four). “Across other packs we’ll also introduce new henchmen, minion types, room types, traps, items and more,” it explains in its latest post, with additional details due to arrive “shortly after launch”.