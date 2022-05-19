Evil Dead: The Game has registered sales for over 500,000 copies in the first five days: this was announced by Embracer Group, the company that owns the Saber Interactive development team.

In the review of Evil Dead: The Game we talked about how the tie-in is faithful to the atmosphere of the horror saga de The Housebut at the moment suffers from some technical limitations.

Either way, support for the cross-play between PC, PlayStation and Xbox (the Nintendo Switch version will arrive in the next few months) should guarantee a sufficient user base to keep the servers populated, at least in the first weeks.

After that, as per tradition for multiplayer-based productions, everything will depend on post-launch support, which will see the arrival this summer of a new map based on the scenery of Kandar Castle from Army of Darkness.

There will also be new single player missions that will be added to the five already available, which retrace some of the most important moments of the film saga and the television series Ash Vs. Evil Dead.