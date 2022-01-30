While a February release was very likely, Evil Dead: The Game has been postponed again, with a new release date set for May 13. Saber Interactive announced the postponement via Twitter, reassuring fans on the success of the project and promising new information in February.

“The postponement gives our team the time they need to get things right […] but don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long for more news: stay tuned for preorder information and a new trailer in February! “

Hey Evil Dead fans! When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVT – EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) January 28, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game had already been postponed to August, but it’s good to be in the best possible state upon its release, and as with any postponement, using this time to make sure development goes through is better than letting it out in prey. to haste.

