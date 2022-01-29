The cooperative horror game based on the cult horror film aims to ‘offer the best possible experience’.

Saber Interactive and Bossa Studios surprised us with a title that adapted the cult franchise Evil Dead, known in Spain as Infernal possessionwhich has had its comeback thanks to the series Ash vs Evil Dead. The game offers a multiplayer experience allowing teams of four survivors to be formed to explore and loot the scenarios.

Evil Dead: The Game will arrive on May 13Although the game is focused on cooperative multiplayer, its creators have guaranteed that players will be able to fight to survive in the video game without online partners. Evil Dead: The Game had already suffered a first delay, moving to 2022 with an estimated launch window for the month of February, but it will finally be the May 13, 2022 when Ash lands on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Saber Interactive promises a new trailer in FebruaryThe study has communicated it through the official account of the game on Twitter, where they have shared their responsibility for creating a “wonderful game” worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, sending the game to May for “offer the best possible experience“. From Saber Interactive they have confessed that “this delay gives the team the time they need to do things right“.

“Your shotgun will be buffed up, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites.” Fortunately, the studio has promised to make the wait easier for us with a new trailer that will arrive throughout this coming month of February. If you want to know more about the creative process of Evil Dead: The Game, remember that at 3DJuegos we talked to Tim Willits, a legend in the video game industry who participated in the creation of Doom and Quake.

