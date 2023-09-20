Evil Dead The Gamean isometric survival horror title published just over a year ago, is already at a “dead” point: the developers have published a post that will not make users who have spent hours of fun on the title happy.

With great regret, in fact, the development team has announced that all work to bring new content for the title has been interrupted: among this new content there is also the version Nintendo Switch which, definitively, will no longer be released.

The servers that allow Evil Dead The Game users to play online, however, will remain active (at least for now). The title, published in May 2022, did not particularly shine among critics and the public.

The major defects of the title are to be found in the lack of stimulating content, especially in single-player modes. The game is inspired by the TV series Evil Dead and several actors from the series were also involved for the video game.

The development team decided less than two years after the game’s release to shelve the project and get to work on new ideas: we wish Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games to be able to relaunch itself with a new creation.