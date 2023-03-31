Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team Games have announced Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Editiona full version of the title which will be available from April 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, both on the Epic Games Store and on Steammarking the debut of the multiplayer game based on the films of the House series in the Valve store.

According to the official announcement, this new edition of the PvP and PvE multiplayer action includes the base game and six DLC released after launch and other extras, including “Who’s Your Daddy“. This DLC will also be available on April 26 as part of the Game of the Year Edition or purchasable separately and will include content themed with the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series, specifically:

New survivor – Brock Williams: Ash’s father himself, Brock is immune to knockbacks and has various auras he can unleash to help his teammates. These auras dynamically change based on the number of Williams family members in the team.

New demon – Schemer: Based on the notorious demonic boss Baal, the Schemer is a trap specialist who confuses survivors with illusions. His puppets do more damage with a series of attacks based on the fear levels of the survivors.

New clothes for Ash, Amanda and Pablo.

The additional downloadable content included in Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition also includes a number of bonus Survivors and Demons with unique powers and abilities, as well as many cosmetic items to customize your characters. At the moment, the price of this edition has not been revealed.