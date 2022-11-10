Another Thursday means another glimpse ahead at the Epic Games Store’s next set of weekly freebies, with Evil Dead: The Game and tactical turn-based RPG Dark Deity both now confirmed to be free from Thurday, 17th November.

Evil Dead: The Game, which released as an Epic exclusive back in May, is developer Saber Interactive’s spin on the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre. It sees four human Survivors (picking from a range of familiar Evil Dead characters, armed with everything from chainsaws to boomsticks) roaming a spooky forest in search of artefacts, while a fifth player gives chase as one of four powerful demons – the Warlord, Puppeteer , Necromancer, or Plaguebringer, all able to command undead armies of their own.

And it’s good fun, effectively marrying the gleefully cartoonish horror of Sam Raimi’s beloved franchise to a solidly entertaining multiplayer game.

Let’s Play Evil Dead: The Game Co-Op PC Gameplay.

As for next week’s second free Epic Store game, that’s Dark Deity – a tactical RPG from Sword & Ax that takes its cue from the likes of Fire Emblem. How good it is, I do not know, but it promises the likes of turn-based battles, character relationships to manage, and more.

Before all that though, there’re two more freebies you might want to pick up, both very excellent and both available now: Monument Valley developer Ustwo’s lovely Alba – A Wildlife Adventure andd Mimimi Games’s Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which serves up wonderful stealth-heavy skulk around Edo period Japan.

Dark Deity – Launch Trailer.

Both of those are free to add to you Epic Games Store library right now, and will continue to be available until next Thursday, 17th November – where upon Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity will take their place as the next lot of freebies.