“Evil Dead Rise” is a gorefest that revives the terror of the 80s. After several weeks in theaters, fans are wondering when the film directed by Lee Cronin and produced by Sam Raimi along with Bruce Campbell would arrive. Being a tape Warner Bros. Discovery, The most logical thing would be for it to be available on HBO Max in the coming weeks, but some viewers believe that a Netflix premiere could take place early. On which platform will it be able to be seen online first?

YOU CAN SEE: “Love and death”, the hot HBO Max series with Elizabeth Olsen naked: sex, crime and betrayal

Where to see “Evil dead rise”?

“Evil Dead: Awakening” is still on the billboard and, for now, the only way to see the horror movie is in theaters. This is the fifth film in the saga that, unlike the 2013 version, takes up the gore universe characteristic of the original trilogy under a new direction and characteristic stamp of creator Sam Raimi, with Bruce Campbell in production.

When is “Evil Dead Rise” coming out on Netflix?

“Evil Dead Rise” is a Warner Bros. Discovery Original Movie, so its premiere won’t hit Netflix first. Like the other studio tapes, this one will premiere on HBO Max (which in a few months will be called just Max) after an estimated period of time for each title.

YOU CAN SEE: When is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” coming to Netflix? Everything you need to know

When will “Evil Dead Rise” come out on HBO Max?

According to Warner Bros. Discovery management, all of its theatrically released movies arrive on HBO Max approximately 45 days after opening. Therefore, since “Evil Dead: Awakening” It hit the billboard on April 21 in the United States, it would be available in the streaming platform’s catalog during the first week of June 2023.

“Evil Dead Rise” was going to premiere only on HBO Max, but it was changed at the last minute. Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

What is “Evil dead rise” about?

After an unforeseen event, Beth decides to visit her older sister Ellie and her three children in their old and neglected apartment. However, the arrival of a dangerous book with demon incantations will completely change the life of this family and push it down a path of violence, blood and spiritualism.

#quotevil #dead #risequot #PREMIERE #HBO #Max #arrive #Netflix