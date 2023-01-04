evil dead rise has just released a new trailer that shows that the saga is back to its terrifying roots. This also reveals that it will be a tape more designed for an adult audience, with a large amount of blood and violence. Here we leave them.

What allows us to know this preview of Evil Dead Rise is that a family will be at the center. Apparently the mother fell prey to the curses of the book of the dead, so the rest of her relatives must survive her. Not to mention there are glimpses of other demons.

The comments in the trailer have been filling up with pretty positive opinions. Many of them say that it looks like it will be one of the best horror films of 2023. There are also various compliments for makeup and effects, which make the Taken look very creepy.

We recommend you: Evil Dead presents a first look at its sequel and release date on Halloween

Evil Dead Rise opens on April 21. It should be noted that it is not a sequel to the 2013 reboot or to Army of Darkness, which came out in 1992. This will be its own separate story, but it has Sam Raimi, creator of the original, as executive producer.. Did it catch your attention?

What is Evil Dead?

evil dead is a series of horror films created by director Sam Raimi. The latter may be remembered for more recent works like the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy and the sequel to Dr.Strange. But his beginnings were in the horror genre, where he enjoyed great success.

Source: Lionsgate Television

These tapes usually revolve around the book of the dead and the release of demons that possess humans. Over the years they have become films with a wide cult following. Even in 2022 they received an entertaining video game adaptation. we hope that Rise is up to its predecessors, but for this advance it seems that it will be.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.