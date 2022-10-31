Halloween is without a doubt the perfect time to announce details of a horror movie, and that applies very well to the sequel to Evil Deadknown as Evil Dead Rise.

The one who shared the news about it was actor Bruce Campbell, who played Ash Williams, the protagonist of the first three films in the saga. Campbell took advantage of Twitter to reveal that the premiere of this tape will be on April 21 of next year.

He also published an image that allows one of the characters to be appreciated and, as expected, has a grotesque appearance. You might think that Sam Raimi, the director of the original trilogy, is back at the helm.

But that’s not really the case, as the director’s seat belongs to Lee Cronin, who previously worked on 50 States of Fright Y The Hole in the Ground. However, Raimi is still participating in this new installment.

This is how he co-wrote the script for this sequel to Evil Dead and in this task he is supported by Cronin. At least he’s involved with Evil Dead Risewhich could prevent the same thing from happening as with the ‘reboot’ of the saga.

We refer to Evil Dead of 2013, in which Sam Raimi did not participate in the direction and script; he preferred to limit himself to just being a producer and this film left much to be desired. But this time it may be different.

What is the synopsis for the Evil Dead sequel?

As revealed through the official synopsis, this sequel to Evil Dead It does not have a single main character but two. The plot revolves around a pair of sisters who, due to unclear circumstances, ended up estranged.

They are played by actresses Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. So to reconcile a meeting takes place. But what should be a moment of joy turns into a nightmare.

All because of the emergence of a herd of demons that possess humans. So this ends up becoming a battle for survival. The worst thing is that now both must face nightmarish versions of their own family.

This is how not only much tragedy can be expected, but also several bloody deaths. There is no lack of fans who expect there to be a dose of humor as Raimi manages in his films.

