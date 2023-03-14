evil dead rise It will be set in the same universe as the films in the franchise. Evil Dead, from the original director sam raimi that, just prior to the premiere of the film that will take place on April 21, 2023, he commented that he would like to collaborate again with actor Bruce Campbell and producer Rob Tapert in future installments.

Prior to the premiere of a film ten years after the last installment, Raimi, the director of the famous franchise, commented the following:

“I love working with Bruce Campbell and Rob Tapert. I love it as a producer, because they are very good partners, but I also like that they support me as a director. So hopefully that’s on the cards eventually.”

The franchise’s legacy spanned video games and comics since 1992. On the other handthe delivery of 2013 postulated variants that cemented the delivery that would arrive 10 years laterthis fourth title for 2023.

Raimi’s stance on Campbell already got fans of Campbell pretty excited. evil dead. It should be noted that now they are not only waiting for new films but also animated deliveries. However, the director settles the rumors about it. He especially comments that the projects are many and therefore something like this would remain in the background.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, the latest installment allowed the development of a new narrative that could cross several characters within the same universe without letting the tension and lucidity of each title dropAs the director commented:

“That character, Mia, was great, so I was very interested. We had been talking about an ED IV for the other branch of that universe, and were a little worried about an Ash vs. Evil Dead… But I always thought there was room for both. I still think there’s room for all kinds of Evil Dead movies. I don’t think they cancel each other out.”

So let’s see if the trio of Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and Rob Tapert returns any time soon.

What movies make up the Evil Dead franchise?

The Devil Awakens—1981

The Devil Awakens 2—1987

The Army of Darkness — 1992

Hellish Possession — 2013

Evil Dead Rise—2023

