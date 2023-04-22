Is there something beyond the classic ‘jumpscare’ that still exists in today’s horror movies? At a time when this genre is trying to evolve and move away from conventions —see the popular “Midsommar”, “Get Out” or “The Lighthouse”— it arrives “Evil Dead: Rise”a film that shows us that the gore and black humor that characterized Sam Raimi’s 80s classic with Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, can continue to be the perfect combination for a bloody, funny and acid movie.

“Evil Dead: Awakening”: blood and guts in the family

“Evil Dead: Awakening” is simply a hilarious horror movie. An hour and a half of madness, violence and a huge amount of blood (6,500 liters to be exact) that finishes coloring a story with the peculiar macabre stamp of Sam Raimi.

This time the director is Lee Cronin, who under the executive production of Rami and Bruce Campbell, executes the original formula very well. It is a story that, despite repeating almost the same premise of the first feature film, changes certain elements and successfully elevates it.

“Evil Dead” shows the story of a family whose lives suddenly take a 180-degree turn. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Everything is built correctly. The film does not go for the cheap side of gore like “Terrifier”, where the main delight is to see Art the clown disemboweling his victims. Here, the path through a family is paved very well (smart decision) before everything goes crazy and that gives more weight to the actions of the protagonists.

Also, the performances are compelling. The cast is taken to the maximum in what the same tape allows them to do until the end. Alyssa Sutherland she is sensational as the devil mother and lily sullivan makes it great becoming possibly the new Ash of the saga; although Bruce Campbell is unmatched.

And not to mention makeup, special effects and photography. We are facing a well-defined aesthetic that feels very much like the 80’s “Evil Dead”, but that is adequate to what the current eye demands when seeing this type of fanciful and bloody action. Everything is on point and as it should be.

“Evil Dead Rise”: a yes or yes to see in the cinema

In conclusion, “Evil Dead Rise” It is what every fan of the saga wants: blood, violence, demons and fun. If gore and intense movies are your thing, this is definitely a film you should see in the theater, where it already is. available from april 20.