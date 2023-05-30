













Evil Dead: Awakening reveals its release date in digital format

Evil Dead: Awakening not only has the participation of the aforementioned actors, they also appear Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and introduces us to Nell Fisher.

In the production section we will have Rob Tapert is produced by the creator of this franchise, the legendary Sam Raimi, as well as Bruce Campbell, best known for his role in evil dead as Ash Williams.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this film will be available in digital format starting June 4 for those who want to purchase it. Likewise, they will also be able to rent it on video on demand on different platforms where you usually buy movies in this format.

What is Evil Dead: Awakening about?

In “Evil Dead: Awakening” the action leaves the woods and enters the city, to tell the twisted story of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the appearance of demons possessing flesh, which pushes them into a battle primal for survival as they face off against the most nightmarish version of the family imaginable.

At TierraGamer we write a review about the movie and we tell you if it makes sense for you to see it or not. What is a fact is that if you like “Gore”, you will love this for all those scenes.

