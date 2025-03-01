Yes, like me, you have been an idiot proven all your life, it is very difficult for you to stop it when, like me, you turn sixty. I do not aspire to stop being an idiot, because I know that it is impossible. I aspire modestly to be less … idiot.

It is usually said that it is convenient to judge a person not for the things he says, but for those he does. In my case, I am an incurable idiot, without remedy, the same for the things I say, than I do. I can say then that, when it comes to being an idiot, I have been a coherent, consistent man. I do not try to appear what I am not, I do not incur simulations or impostures, I am a transparent idiot.

If I look back, I see with stupor that my life has been the slow and persistent construction of a vast mountain range, a series of solid mountains, rocky idiocy, a chain of high peaks, erecting as a formidable geographical mojon of egregias nonsense through the fields that I have traveled, crossing the moors that, confused, without knowing how to go, I have swelled, I have swelled, I have swelled.

The advantage of always being an idiot is that, on average, you are happier than those who get intellectually. I mean, fools know how to be happy without much effort. As we are unable to design a machine, or cure a patient, or build a building, or invent a great thing, the idiots like me are very happy watching a football match, kicking a football ball, or watching a tennis game, hitting a tennis ball, or watching a golf match, giving the golf ball. It is a good, beautiful and cheap way to be happy: look at the trajectory of the ball, run after it, hit it hard. How beautiful and fascinating is the life of the idiot like me: they do not fuck me to read philosophy treaties, or to learn to invest in the Stock Exchange, or with reading the poetry of the classics: what I want is to see the games of the Champions League, that is my sharp and non -negotiable idea of ​​happiness. And while I see football lying on a reclining sofa, that others invent machines or win fortunes, God bless them, but they do not take away my game of the Champions League.

The impressive thing is that, being an idiot of a lifetime, a genetic idiot who was born condemned to be, I have earned my life on television, saying idiocy in public, and saying them with emphasis, in a fiery way, raising the voice, preaching those windows with the certainty of the enlightened. The impressive thing then is that I have gained fortunes saying idiocy in public, which perhaps reveals that, if there were so many people pending to see and hear my memeces, my sonsoras, my watermelons, is that all those people, say my audience, my spectators, I did not go out of intelligence. I mean, when you are an idiot it is easier to succeed on television, because the vast majority is naturally with you and understands the bobalicon language in which you speak to him.

Just turned my sixty years, I have not come to tell you that I am proud of my existence. I come to tell you that my life has been useless, irrelevant, expendable. I come to tell you that nothing I did have a minimum intellectual, moral, artistic value. I come to tell you that when I see my old programs I want to get under the bed, and when I read my first books I want to change my name, and when I remember my partners from the past I want to cry and go to the psychiatrist. I also come to tell you that, despite being an idiot, or precisely because of that, I have triumphed in life, and I am rich and famous, and I do what the gifted wins, which is basically talking idiocy waiting for the next game of the Champions League, a game that I will look at with slimy pasmo, every so often one leg moving alone, as if I wanted to kick the ball.

In the surely useless effort to be less idiot, in the Quijotesco eagerness to live in the coming years without exhibiting my usual display of imbecilities and foolishness, I have proposed some changes in my life, a life that already enters its twilight phase. For example, I am trying to live more slowly, or less quickly. I mean: when I talk on television, not run over, make it more slowly; When I feel to eat, take my time, taste food, not swallow as a newly released prisoner; When I convert, talk less, listen more, not impose my opinions; And, above all, when handling the truck, not running so much, driving at a moderate speed. Because, in my case, it would be a perfectly idiotic way to die if it collided on the highway driving at high speed. Therefore, the day I turned sixty, when my family asked me to blow the candles of the cake, I asked for a simple wish: drill more slowly. However, as I am an idiot, I try to do it, but I do not. It is enough for a driver to overcome at high speed, or challenge me with a reckless maneuver, so that I intend to accelerate, do zigzags and play life, trying to beat the insolent size race that believes you better pilot than me. My wife says I’m a lousy pilot. I believe an ace of the steering wheel. And then, when I’m in a hurry, changing lane serpentinely as if it were an electronic game, I still be the fool that life is played to the helm of his eight -cylinder truck, just to beat the record from home to the office, twenty -three minutes, often gilipollas that I am.

I have also set out to travel less because I think that traveling so often is an idiotic way to age. Even traveling with all the comforts, occupying a good seat of the plane, staying in hotels of excellence, trips are mortal traps that undermine health, cut sleep hours, disturb the customary comforts and end up costing a fortune. I mean, when you travel, especially crossing the ocean and visiting another continent, you pay a lot of money to undergo a rosary of stumbling blocks, discomforts, annoyance and misfortunes, the traveler’s fate. Not for traveling less I will stop being the consistent idiot and with an outboard engine that I am, but, at least, if I stay at home, I will be a fool who enjoys the usual comforts and, incidentally, spend less money.

An unequivocal testimony of my idiocy, an acid test of my status as a foolish fool is the size of my belly, the flaccid volcano that grows in the contours of my belly button. If it were an intelligent man, my body would not be the report that is and would surely look the stamp of an athlete. When people appreciate the size of my abdomen, and the pink protuberance of my mocks, and the pepper bag, immediately understands that, in these times, only an idiot would walk around the world like that, so orondo, so huxon, exhibiting their fatness and, worse still, boasting of them. I know that it is idiocy to eat so many chocolates and ice cream. I know that my prominent belly betrays my stupid. I know I should lose weight to look less dumb. But I can’t. Believe me, kind reader, I’ve tried, but I can’t. Afternoon at night, when my wife sleeps, the body asks for the comforting sensation of sugar comforting my palate. And then under the kitchen and attacked the provision of chocolates and ice cream and I am, at the same time, an idiot sweet and happy glutton. What relief is to accept me as an idiot: it allows me to continue eating chocolates without aspiring to the ridiculous chimera of weight loss. It is not so difficult to cope with an adipose body, it is a matter of not weighing, not looking in the mirror and bringing the pants every so often to the seamstress to widen a little more.

I promise then that I will try to be less idiot. I will try to travel less, talk less, run less. But do not expect anything good from me in the few years I have left to live. At this point, nobody changes for good. My goal is to reach the seventy years as a happy idiot, without losing the Champions League games, and then go to the veterinarian and ask him to go to sleep. I just hope that, before entering the sky of the blessed, do not ask me what I learned to live so many years, because I would have to tell the truth: that being an idiot helps to be happy. And then I would ask: In which channel can I see the Champions League?