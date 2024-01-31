The new deputy director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Marco Cepik, said this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) that the PF (Federal Police) has “all the signs” which indicate the existence of a “Parallel Abin” in the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The progress of investigations points to this [existência da Abin paralela]. We have to wait for the end of the investigative process in the 3 administrative and criminal instances, to verify the evidence not only about whether it happened, but about who was there. All the evidence we have is that there was, yes.”he said, in an interview with GloboNews.

Cepik stated that part of the agency's federal police officers linked to the federal deputy's management Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), director of the body under Bolsonaro, were also removed. He said, however, that he does not agree with the idea of ​​dismissing all agents linked to the old board.

“This is a process that is not a political purge, that we can simply point our fingers at. We need due process for republican institutions to be strengthened. Once these responsibilities have been determined, there is no doubt that the entire Abin administration is deeply committed to the consequences of this at an administrative and legal level”said the deputy director.

Marco Aurélio Chaves Cepik assumed the new position at Abin after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decide to fire the former director, Alessandro Moretti, on Tuesday (January 30). Previously, Cepik held the position of director of the agency's Intelligence School.

PF OPERATION

Moretti's dismissal is a direct consequence of the Federal Police operation investigating the creation of a “Parallel Abin” within the intelligence agency during the Bolsonaro government.

According to the corporation, the group would be responsible for spying, without judicial authorization, on public authorities. Among the measures under investigation is, for example, the alleged illegal monitoring of judges, journalists and ministers who attend the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Still according to the PF, there are signs of “possible collusion” between members of Abin's current management and those investigated by monitoring authorities.

In a report sent to STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, the investigation mentions a March 28 conversation between Moretti and agents under investigation.

At the time, Moretti would have stated that the process has “political background and it would pass”. He would also have said that he managed “support from above”.

“The unique gravity of the facts is increased by the possible collusion on the part of those investigated with the current senior management of Abin, the result of which caused damage to this investigation, to those investigated and to the institution itself”says an excerpt from the document.