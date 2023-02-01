The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stipulated that residents who have stayed outside the country for more than six months must provide proof of the reason for staying outside the country during that period, in order to obtain a permit to enter the country.

It stated that it is a service provided through its smart channels, and the permit is obtained via e-mail, after completing its requirements, within 48 hours or a working day for humanitarian cases.

According to the authority, there are no fees for issuing the permit, while the fees for electronic and smart services and a federal authority amount to 150 dirhams, pointing out that the service fees may vary according to the data entered in the application.

The authority recently launched a new service that allows residents who have been outside the country for more than six months, to activate residency again and enter the country with the same residency, after the approval of the authority, noting that this service includes all residencies approved within the system of services provided by the authority.

The authority specified five requirements for issuing a permit to stay outside the country for more than six months, namely: The application must be submitted from outside the country, the customer can apply for the application after 180 days of staying outside the country, when the application is approved, the country must be entered within 30 days, including the date of approving the application, a reason must be provided that justifies being outside the country for more than 180 days, a fine of 100 dirhams will be calculated for every 30 days or less spent outside the country.

The authority indicated five terms and conditions within the service of issuing the permit, namely: that the application is rejected electronically after 30 days have passed in the event that the application is returned due to the presence of deficiencies in the data or lack of completion of the required documents, and the application is rejected if it is returned three times due to the presence of deficiencies in the data or lack of completion. The required documents, and only the issuance fees and financial guarantees – if any – are refunded in the event that the application is rejected, and the fees are refunded through the credit card within a period not exceeding six months from the date of submitting the application, or refunded by the procedures followed to recover the fees by check or bank transfer – to banks Existing within the country only – and for a period not exceeding five years, pointing out that the rules and regulations are subject to change without notice.

And she mentioned that approving a permit request for those who stayed outside the country for more than six months requires submitting a copy of the Emirates ID and a copy of the passport, and attaching the reason for the delay in entering the country during that period, stressing that this service is limited only to dealers from abroad only who stayed more. From six months abroad, indicating that the compulsory and optional documents may differ according to the data entered in the application.

