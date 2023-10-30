NAfter the freighter collision on the North Sea with five dead sailors, investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. “Evidence, for example the data from the ship’s data recorder on the “Polesie”, was secured,” said the director of the Federal Office for Maritime Accident Investigation, Ulf Kaspera, on Monday. “Further data and information have been and will continue to be obtained in close coordination with the investigative bodies involved.”

Witness interviews, communication data, weather data and data from the diving of the wreck are evaluated. All information would be viewed, analyzed and evaluated in order to obtain a coherent picture of the accident and the factors that contributed to it. “At the end of this process, recommendations will be drawn up to prevent future accidents of this type,” said Kaspera. Experience has shown that such an investigation should take at least one year.

Freighter “Polsie” is on her way to Spain

Last Tuesday morning, the coaster “Verity”, which was loaded with steel sheets, and the larger freighter “Polesie”, which was 190 meters long, collided in the German Bight around 22 kilometers southwest of Heligoland. The “Verity” then sank quickly. Authorities believe that five sailors died in the accident.

The freighter “Polesie” has now left the port in Cuxhaven. According to the tracking service Vesselfinder, the freighter was on its way to La Coruña in Spain on Monday. The ship, flying the Bahamas flag, originally wanted to go from Hamburg to La Coruña. After the fatal accident, the freighter drove to Cuxhaven under its own power. There, a team of German and British investigators interviewed the bridge crew. The investigation is being conducted together with the freighters’ two flag states, the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. In Cuxhaven, data from the ship’s data recorder was also collected and damage to the ship was assessed.

It was initially unclear on Monday what would happen next with the sunken freighter, but discussions were ongoing about how to proceed. In the area of ​​the accident site there is an illuminated, black-red-black barrel as a signal for shipping. There is a restricted area of ​​half a nautical mile around the wreck, which is around 30 meters deep. The area is one of the busiest sea areas in the world.