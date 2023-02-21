Home page politics

From: Patryk Kubocz

In his address to the nation, Putin made many questionable statements. How did the press and social media users react to this?

Munich/Moscow – Vladimir Putin spoke to the Russian people and indirectly to the whole world for a total of more than an hour and 50 minutes in his state of the nation address on Tuesday morning. In a sweeping swipe, he blamed the West, and the US in particular, for the war between his nation and Ukraine.

With a raised finger, Putin blames the West for the Ukraine war. How does the media react to these statements? © ITAR-TASS/imago-images

“We tried to stop this war and are only defending our own home,” said the Russian President in his speech, which can be seen in the live ticker. But how did the media react to the speech by the Russian ruler and classify the claims?

Putin’s speech in the press review: focus on rendering the main statements in the German media

Almost all media houses limit themselves to a literal translation of Putin’s most important statements. For example titles tagesschau.de: “The West has ‘started the war'”. While other publications are already focusing on Russia’s exit from the Nuclear Weapons Control Treaty. “Vladimir Putin wants to suspend last major disarmament treaty,” headlines time online on your website.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter are increasingly responding to the content of the Russian ruler’s speech, expressing criticism or disbelief. For example, the head of the ARD studio in Brussels, Markus Preiß, is outraged on his private Twitter account by Putin’s claim that the West started the war. This statement makes it clear to him why talks with the Russian President no longer make sense.

Twitter user outraged by Putin’s statements – “Putin is lying like hell”

“His speech so far has definitely been an impressive document of a loss of reality,” said Preiß, summing up Putin’s address to the nation. Another statement is provided by Erik Flügge, columnist Cologne city gazette, with his tweet in focus. Putin’s sentence that in the West priests should be forced to enter into same-sex marriages, Flügge refuted with the fact: “A Catholic priest is still forbidden worldwide to enter into same-sex marriages.” this sentence recognizes that Putin is lying like a book, doesn’t want to recognize anything.”

An end to the Ukraine war through negotiations currently seems a long way off. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev does not believe in negotiations. (Patryk Kubocz)